SEOUL, March 18. Trade turnover between North Korea and Russia totaled $47.9 mln in 2019, an increase of 40.6% compared with the previous year, according to the data released by the International Trade Center (ITC), South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Pyongyang imported goods worth $44.86 mln from Russia last year, while North Korean exports to Russia exceeded $3 mln.