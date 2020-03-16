Hainan to invest $348 mln in developing rural areas in 2020

HAIKOU, March 16. /TASS/. This year, the China Southern Power Grid (CSG) will invest 2.4 billion yuan ($ 348.3 million) in the development of energy supply in Hainan's rural regions of Hainan, the authorities of the island province announced.

According to statement published on the official website of the Hainan administration on WeChat, the finds will help create more than 5,300 electrification facilities in rural areas. “This is one of the measures aimed at improving the well-being of the poor by ensuring reliable electricity supplies,” the authorities emphasized.

According to the company's plans, in 2020, 67 substations and 940 km of new power lines with a voltage of about 35 kV will be built on Hainan, as well as power lines (up to 10 kV) with a length of over 6,400 km and more than 1,900 transformer facilities.

“We have to ensure the stable implementation of work in accordance with the task amid novel coronavirus outbreak, by also ensuring all necessary precautions,” said the company's representative.

As the provincial authorities specified, in the future more and more close attention on Hainan will be given to the development of promising sources of solar energy.

In February, the Hainan authorities announced they completed their anti-poverty efforts in the province and vowed to continue working in that direction, said Meng Li, head of the regional office for poverty alleviation. According to the official, the cities of Wuzhishan and Baisha-Li autonomous county in the central part of the island as well as Lingao county in the island's north are no longer considered poor and economically disadvantaged. Thus, the region implemented one more task on the Chinese 13th five-year plan (2016-2020).