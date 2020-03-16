Hainan residents donate about $16 mln to Red Cross amid coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, March 16. /TASS/. The Hainan residents donated about 112 mln yuan (about $16 mln) to the regional branch of the Red Cross, according to the Hainan Daily.

As of March 13, a total of 38.89 million yuan (about $ 5.56 million) was transferred using the platform specially created for these purposes — the residents also donated basic necessities and medical supplies.

According to the newspaper, particular attention was paid to the supply of protective equipment, as well as sanitizers, medical equipment, drugs and diagnostics. Moreover, three ambulances and various protective materials were purchased using the donated funds.

The coronavirus outbreak in Central China spread to approximately 130 countries and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11. According to the latest data, over 160,000 people have become infected worldwide, more than 6,000 have died. According to the Russian authorities, 93 coronavirus cases have been registered in the country.