US Federal Reserve sends a signal by slashing interest rate to near zero — Kudrin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve's announcement of cutting the key interest rate to near-zero supports the economy and represents a signal to the whole world, head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin wrote on his official Twitter account on Monday.

"The US Federal Reserve is being proactive. This [cutting the key interest rate] supports the US economy and sends a signal to the whole world economy. The task is to prevent a global recession," Kudrin said.

The Federal Reserve earlier announced the measure to cut the key interest rate by a full percentage point, returning it to a range of 0 to 0.25% amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The Fed also said that it would increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and its holdings of government mortgage-backed securities by at least $200 billion.