Finnair cancels flights to Russia, other countries amid coronavirus fears

HELSINKI, March 14. /TASS/. Finland’s carrier Finnair has canceled flights to Russia along with some other countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Saturday.

"Several countries have implemented new travel restrictions. Due to situation we cancel flights to Denmark and Norway 17.-31.3, Russia 16.-31.3, Poland 15.-31.3 and Prague 16.-31.3," the carrier said.

Earlier, Finnair had already canceled thousands of flights for March and April amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. After the coronavirus broke out of China’s Hubei province, it spread across China and then around the world affecting more than 120 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) characterized the outbreak as a pandemic.

According to the WHO data, around 137,000 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed up to now. The virus’ death toll has surpassed over 5,000. Russia has confirmed 47 coronavirus cases.