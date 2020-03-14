Aeroflot to reduce number of flights to Europe from March 16 - company

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Starting from March 16, Aeroflot Airlines will amend the program of flights to Europe and suspend a number of scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday.

"Starting from March 16, regular flights to and from Moscow to Munich, Frankfurt, Burgas, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Barcelona and Zurich will be temporarily suspended," the statement said.

The company announced reduction of the frequency of flights from Moscow to Copenhagen and Prague from March 14 and 16 due to a decision by local authorities to restrict entry of foreign citizens arriving for tourist purposes.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 120 countries, including Russia. Most cases outside of China have been recorded in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

The WHO has declared the outbreak a global pandemic as over 137,000 people have been infected around the world and over 5,000 people have died of it. Russia has so far confirmed 47 coronavirus cases.