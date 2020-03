MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russia will not face recession and GDP will remain positive unless extra shocks arise, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told reporters on Friday.

"You know, risks always exist but if the status quo remains, I believe we will not face recession, unless we have further pushes. We will not probably reach growth parameters we would like to see but as far as I can see from preliminary estimates, we will remain with positive values," the official said.