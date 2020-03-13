Kaspersky Lab temporarily closes offices in Italy due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab has temporarily closed their offices in Italy due to the coronavirus and employees were transferred to the remote work in other EU countries and the US, the press service of the Russian software company told TASS on Friday.

"Company’s offices in Italy are temporarily closed for quarantine and employees are recommended to work remotely in other European countries and the United States. We request all the employees to possibly refrain in the near time from business trips, particularly to countries where many coronavirus cases were registered. Employees are recommended to work from home and monitor their health status after the return from these countries," Kaspersky Lab says.

No coronavirus cases have been registered among company’s employees.

On March 4, Kaspersky Lab temporarily closed their offices in Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai, TASS reported earlier. All the employees are working from home in China. The company set a flexible working schedule in other Asia-Pacific countries.