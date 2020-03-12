Hainan's retail sales of goods in January-February increase by 30%

HAIKOU, March 12. /TASS/. The volume of online retail trade in consumer goods in the southern Chinese province of Hainan in January and February increased by 30%, to 6.2 billion yuan ($ 890 million), despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the local Department of Commerce reported.

According to the authorities, over the same period, the amount of individual transactions concluded at local commercial sites with the aim of acquiring services amounted to 4.88 billion yuan ($ 700 million). Overall, the development dynamics of the Hainan retail e-commerce sector amounted to 3.3%. Based on wholesale business operations, Hainan’s e-commerce scale exceeded 29.3 billion yuan ($ 4.2 billion) in two months.

"Hainan is considered a region with a low risk of coronavirus infection spread. This province has made every possible effort to suppress the outbreak of pneumonia and to assist enterprises to normalize their commercial and industrial operation. Obviously, these measures have been effective," said the head of the Department of Free Trade Zones at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce Yuan Yuan.

According to statistics, only two people who have been infected with coronavirus continue treatment in Hainan's medical facilities. Medics note that their physical condition is stable. It is expected that in the near future the island will announce that there are no infected people. At the same time, local authorities intend to maintain increased control measures amid the epidemic in rest of the world.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.