MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Qatar will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) scheduled for 2021 as a guest country, the event’s organizer, the Roscongress Foundation, said on Friday.

"Qatar will be a guest country of SPIEF in 2021. Moreover, the effort that we have launched on arranging the forum continues and we will use the opportunity to prepare our joint program in detail," Roscongress said, citing Qatar’s ambassador to Russia.