Oil prices would drop to $35/bbl even without OPEC+ deal breaking, says Gazprom Neft

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The market would sooner or later found itself in the situation with the oil prices of $35 a barrel even without failure of the OPEC+ oil production capping deal, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Thursday.

"Let us not overestimate the role of OPEC+ agreement. Rupture of this agreement or its non-extension, the new pricing policy of OPEC countries made the price drop more stark but I am confident we would nevertheless come to such situation with $35 per barrel even if this does not occur, considering factors effective on the market," Dyukov said.

Brent oil futures with delivery in May 2020 has recently fell by 1.21% to $33.38 a barrel on the London-based ICE.