Gazprom Neft disappointed at OPEC+ deal failure, says CEO

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft is disappointed at Russia’s withdrawal from the OPEC+ oil production capping deal but it was OPEC that resorted to rupture the agreement, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Thursday.

"There was some disappointment with the outcome of negotiations in Vienna. I sincerely regret. The agreement achieved by OPEC+ proved its efficiency and workability. Certainly, it would be more proper to keep it in this situation," the top manager said.