Gazprom Neft can start increasing production from April

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft can start increasing oil production from April 1, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Thursday.

"Production increase within a month by 40-45-50 thousand barrels [per day]" can be indicated, since the OPEC+ agreement will cease to be effective in April, Dyukov said.

"Regarding the further increase, we have such opportunities and we have such intention and do so with economic efficiency," the top manager said. Gazprom Neft is working out several options of production increase, he added.