Energy cooperation in focus of Putin’s phone conversation with Bulgarian PM, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector, were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov at the initiative of the Bulgarian side. The sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector," the press service said.

Putin met with Borisov in Istanbul on January 8, 2020 before the official commissioning ceremony of the Turk Stream gas pipeline. As the press service of the Bulgarian government said back then, Borisov informed the Russian president about works to extend the gas pumping infrastructure from the Turkish-Bulgarian to the Bulgarian-Serbian border as part of the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline. The 474-kilometer pipeline runs across 34 districts in 11 Bulgarian regions. Its core section of 325 kilometers is to be put into operation by late May.

At a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in early December 2019, Putin said that Bulgaria was deliberately protracting the implementation of the Turk Stream pipeline. Commenting on this statement, Borisov said the process has being stalled by long procedures. Later, he pledged that the construction would be finished in due time, i.e. by May 31 and the entire pipeline would ready by late 2020.