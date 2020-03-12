Hainan to renovate more than 150 neighborhoods in 2020

HAIKOU, March 12. /TASS/. The Hainan administration this year will implement a large-scale program for the reconstruction and renovation of more than 150 neighborhoods with dilapidated housing, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the authorities, due to this government project, an area of ​​2.47 million square meters will be renovated, over 20,000 families will be able to live in more comfortable conditions. The changes will affect all buildings built before 2000 and in need of major repairs.

"The renovation of the districts will be carried out using state funding with the involvement of funds on various levels, and it also involves active participation of individuals, organizations and companies," the local authorities noted.

The Hainan administration will closely monitor the process of redevelopment and reconstruction of courtyards and residential areas. The program is aimed at creating the conditions for the free trade zone and port in the province, which should compete with such economically developed island territories as Singapore and the South Korean island of Jeju.

According to official statistics, there are more than 1,900 old residential quarters on the Island of Hainan, the total area of ​​which exceeds 16 million square meters — and this makes up for 6,000 houses. As a rule, there may be interruptions with operation of water supply, sewage, electrical wiring and the Internet. Moreover, according to the analysis, in such areas there are not enough kindergartens, parking lots and gyms. In addition to these dilapidated neighborhoods, as it turned out, adjacent roads need to be repaired as well and makeshift shelters need to be demolished.