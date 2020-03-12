Moscow denies reports about Trump contacting Kremlin to discuss situation on oil market

When reporters asked him to comment on a publication in the Politico newspaper about the recent contacts between the US leader and the Kremlin he said: "No, there were no [contacts]."

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports that US President Donald Trump recently contacted Kremlin to discuss the situation with the oil price decline.

Earlier the Politico newspaper reported that Trump spoke with Russian officials this week following the collapse in energy prices on world markets. However, the publication does not name any specific Russian officials the American leader could speak with.

The newspaper notes that the White House does not confirm information about such negotiations. According to Politico sources, Trump previously held telephone conversations with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, discussing the "volatility of the energy market."

At the talks in Vienna on March 6, the OPEC+ ministers were unable to agree on further parameters of the deal to reduce oil production. OPEC proposed to reduce production by another 1.5 million barrels per day until the end of this year, but Russia did not accept this. From April, all production restrictions will be lifted.