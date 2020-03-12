Kremlin says onset of global economic recession potentially 'on horizon'

MOSCOW, March 12. / TASS /. The likelihood of a global economic recession and the aggravation of the influence of coronavirus on the global economy have become factors that foster turbulence around the world, said Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday.

"Coronavirus has very deep consequences for the global economy now and could potentially have more serious consequences for the global economy," he said. "This is generally a set of signs of a possible global economic recession, which may be somewhere on the horizon," Peskov said.