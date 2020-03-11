Hainan Airlines to resume flights to Mainland China in full

TASS, March 11. Hainan Airlines announced resumption of flights from Hainan to mainland China starting from March 15 which were suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to Xinhua.

Air transport will be resumed with 39 cities. The weekly number of flights along these routes is expected to amount to 500.

On March 2, Hainan Airlines announced its intention to resume about 2,000 flights amid receding coronavirus fears both on Hainan and in mainland China.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization recognized the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached 3,100 yet more than 59,900 patients have recovered from the disease. The WHO says that the novel coronavirus cases globally have exceeded 110,000, with over 4,000 deaths.