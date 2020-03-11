Russia better prepared for oil prices drop than other countries, says Finance Minister

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia is better prepared for a decline in oil prices than other oil producing countries, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are fully prepared (for the current situation, when oil prices have declined - TASS). We are better prepared than other countries with large oil revenues, which now have to cut their budgets. We will fulfill all our obligations. We will not reduce the budgetary adjustments that have been adopted," Siluanov said.