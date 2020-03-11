Putin promises investors to create all conditions and opportunities for work

NOVO-OGAREVO, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin promised support in creating the most favorable working conditions at a meeting with investors on Wednesday.

"For my part, I can once again say that we will do everything in order to create the conditions for your work, despite all the difficulties that we face," the President said.

Putin noted that what is happening in the economy now on the one hand, creates problems, on the other - opportunities. He noted the experience of the assembled investors, and emphasized the fact that they not only do business in various industries, but also invest in the Russian economy.

"You invest in high-tech areas, and this is extremely important, I mean the strategic goals that the country sets for itself in terms of transferring our entire economy to innovative tracks, to changing the structure of our economy," he said. Putin also promised to guarantee investment safety. He said that there is a need to minimize risks associated with the activities of administrative and law enforcement agencies.

Among those invited to the meeting were Altera Capital managing partner Kirill Androsov, RTR-Global founder Leonid Boguslavsky, founder and CEO of the Yandex group of companies Arkady Volozh, founder and managing partner of Almaz Capital Partners Alexander Galitsky, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, first deputy president and chairperson Board of VTB Bank Yuri Soloviev. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin were present at the meeting.