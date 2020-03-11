Sanya praised as Asia's best airport with 15-25 mln passenger flow

HAIKOU, March 11. /TASS/. The International Airport Council (ACI) hailed Phoenix Air Harbor in Sanya (Hainan) the best in Asia among similar transport objects with 15 to 25 million passenger flow a year, according to the organization's website.

Sanya was awarded the highest score by three special criteria: for the level of services, the degree of infrastructure development and the condition of the terminals.

The rating was compiled taking into account the opinions of more than 640,000 people from about 90 countries.

“We will assist in making the international air transportation market even more open, to expand the network of air routes, and make efforts to boost a free zone and a free trade port on Hainan,” the representative of the Phoenix administration commented on the success.

According to ACI estimates, the airport in Sochi (passenger traffic from 5 to 15 million), St. Petersburg Pulkovo (in the category from 15 to 25 million passengers) and Moscow Sheremetyevo (among European facilities with a capacity of more than 40 million people) became the best among European airports.

At present, Phoenix International Airport is Sanya's main air harbor. It was opened in 1994 and is located 15 km from the city. Sanya's Phoenix International Airport in 2019 served a record 20.16 million passengers. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the figures have been surpassing the mark of 20 million people for second year in a row.