Hainan's Meilan airport resumes flights to Hong Kong

HAIKOU, March 11. /TASS/. Meilan Airport in Haikou (South China's Hainan Province) resumed regular flights to Hong Kong amid reseding coronavirus fears, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, the flights so far will be carried out only once a day. In order to ensure the safety of passengers and the population of China's both territorial units, the provincial authorities and the special administrative region will provide increased control measures on flights.

Meilan Airport in 2019 received 24.22 million passengers, servicing 163,900 flights. For 12 months, the airport also ensured the transportation of goods weighing more than 175,600 tonnes.

According to official statistics, only three coronavirus infected remained in Hainan hospitals. There have been no new cases on the island for many days, the emergency response level has been reduced to the minimum in all 26 cities, counties and municipal areas of the region. However, in Hong Kong only in the last 24 hours five people were infected - the number of cases there increased to 120 during the entire spread of pneumonia, of which 54% recovered.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 119 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,150 people died, nearly 61,500 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,780. Over 119,290 coronavirus cases and more than 4,300 deaths are confirmed in the world so far.