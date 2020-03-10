Sanya tops list of China's cities recovering from coronavirus outbreak

SANYA, March 10. /TASS/. hainan's resort city of Sanya tops the list of China's cities which have best opportunities for recovery following the coronavirus outbreak. The ranking was conducted by China's major online tourist company Ctrip.

According to experts, who analysed thousands of destinations through Travel Observer big data system, Sanya, Chengdu and Guizhou hold first three places. Sanya gained 68 points in tourism industry's recovery potential system.

The Travel Observer Big Data Platform is a model for the recovery of the tourism industry in 2020. It combines several indicators. Among them, in particular, are data on the state of global tourism before and after the epidemic, the development of the tourism sector in 2019-2020, as well as a forecast for the coronavirus epidemic. According to experts, the industry will begin to grow steadily after the improvement of the epidemiological situation, and the active recovery phase will start during the May holidays and summer holidays.

A mark of 50 points in the rating was taken as a basic positive indicator. The company identified more than 40 tourist destinations within the country with an indicator above 50 points.

Given the upcoming recovery period from the effects of the spread of coronavirus, Ctrip has announced a tourism recovery plan. It envisages the reservation of future tourist trips in early March with a variety of packages that can be reserved for any period of the year. The company offers a free refund and preferential terms for making changes to the tours.