Hainan's foreign trade enterprises resume work in full

HAIKOU, March 10. /TASS/. All major foreign trade companies in the Hainan province fully resumed work amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, reported China Daily citing Hainan's office for commerce.

According to the news outlet, 20 key foreign trade enterprises and 16 companies specializing in the processing and export of products of water origin, resumed work. It is specified that their share in the total foreign trade of the island reaches about 90%.

"Before the Lunar New Year [which began on January 25 — TASS], Hainan companies received orders from foreign partners for the supply of 150 containers of water products with a total volume of 3,500 tonnes worth 150 million yuan (about 22 million dollars)," said Commerce Department spokesman Lu Min as quoted by China Daily.

According to the official, "due to coronavirus outbreak, many workers did not show up at work," in addition, companies "had to deal with a delay in supplies". "Despite the difficulties, as of the beginning of March, all foreign trade enterprises have resumed their work in full," Lu Ming summed up.