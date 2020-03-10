Hainan introduces special insurance conditions for enterprises amid coronavirus

HAIKOU, March 10. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities are taking active steps to support enterprises amid coronavirus outbreak. According to a representative of the provincial office for commerce Lu Min, the companies which resume work are provided with special insurance conditions.

"The Hainan government continues to provide assistance to the province's foreign trade enterprises in order to not only alleviate the negative effects of the epidemic, but also strive to achieve the economic indicators set for this year," the China Daily newspaper quoted him as saying.

As Lu Min pointed out, "the provincial authorities have already taken a number of steps to help enterprises resume work as soon as possible." First of all, this applies to companies involved in the fight against coronavirus.

"Thus, for example, for companies resuming work, special insurance conditions were introduced," the official continued. "The insurance policy covers commodity losses, as well as losses from the isolation of employees under quarantine. The maximum compensation amount is about 2 million yuan (about $ 287.770)," he concluded.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Overall, nearly 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Iran, Italy and South Korea. According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,800, yet more than 59,900 patients have recovered from the disease.