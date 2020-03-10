Hainan launches consulting service for investors

HAIKOU, March 10. /TASS/. Hainan's Department of International Economic Development has opened a hotline for providing advisory services to Chinese and foreign investors, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, within the first day of the new service, the authorities received requests from interested individuals and companies from several states, including the Netherlands, Singapore and the United States. Entrepreneurs have shown the greatest interest in areas such as eco-friendly transport, offshore trade, yacht construction and e-commerce.

As the head of management Han Shengjian pointed out, the hotline for investors is available in both Chinese and English. Companies have the opportunity to learn about the most attractive options for investment, choose the most suitable project for them in the Hainan province.

According to statistics, foreign investments in the island's economy in January increased by 366.4% year-on-year reaching $ 115.5 million. Foreign capital inflows in 2019 exceeded $ 1.5 billion - by 107.8% more than a year earlier. Hainan intends to actively draw investment in areas such as financial services, the production and rental of eco-friendly vehicles, the production of drugs and medical equipment.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.