Hainan to subsidize power stations for electric cars starting from 2020

HAIKOU, March 9. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities will reimburse the costs of building electric vehicle charging stations starting from 2020, the regional development and reform committee announced.

The document states that the operators of charging and battery replacement stations will be able to submit special applications for subsidies once a year to the relevant city or county government agency responsible for such infrastructure. The application must be submitted before February so that the funds are included in the next year budget.

In order to receive a subsidy, the operator must build a station, put it into operation, and also connect it to a special electronic platform in the province. It is possible to get reimbursement for the construction of such stations including for facilities built before the end of 2019.

According to the authorities, battery charging and replacement stations that are not open to the public and are used privately are not covered by subsidies. The program will run until 2025.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.