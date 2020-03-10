Changes in the world are crucial, irreversible — Putin

Russian economy is strong enough to get through volatility in oil market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The changes in the world are crucial and irreversible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday, adding that the situation with security and the global economy shapes out with difficulties.

"The world is, indeed, changing. […] These changes bear crucial, I would say, irreversible character. We see how difficult the situation in world politics, security, global economy shapes out," the President said.

Putin agreed with the lawmakers who noted global changes taking place in all spheres of life. In particular, he pointed at the "turbulent, explosive character of development of technologies," and at changes in other spheres.