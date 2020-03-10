MOSCOW, March 10. / TASS /. Russia's Central Bank considers it necessary to give more flexibility to the financial system in the current situation for its smooth passage, First deputy chairperson of the Russian Central Bank Ksenia Yudaeva told reporters on Tuesday. "According to our estimates, there should be enough liquidity both in currency and in rubles. Nevertheless, it seems to us that we need to give more flexibility to the financial system in order to calmly act in the current situation," she said.
Central Bank considers to give more flexibility to Russia's financial system
Forty-four people contract coronavirus, 1,600 recover and 27 die in China over 24 hours
The number of coronavirus infections has reached almost 80,700 cases
Read more
US did not veto UNSC resolution on Idlib, says Department of State
US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus noted that "the US will continue to monitor the security situation in northwest Syria and consult with Turkey on arrangements for an enduring ceasefire"
Read more
Current oil market situation within anticipated frames - Russian energy minister
Alexander Novak stressed that Russia’s oil sector could boast a big margin of financial stability and would stay competitive even in conditions of low oil prices
Read more
Shipbuilders may deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy by May 9
The press office of the developer declined to comment on this information
Read more
S-400 air defense deployment to begin in April, Erdogan says
The first shipments have begun on July 12, 2019
Read more
Russia ready to beat back any aggressor like Soviet Union did in WWII — Putin
When commenting on a popular Russian car slogan reading "We can repeat it," Putin recalled another famous phrase
Read more
Russian military police escorts 13 Turkish convoys to posts in Syria’s Idlib zone
A regular joint Russia-Turkish patrol mission was also conducted in the al-Hasakah governorate
Read more
Coronavirus identified near Kourou, Arianspace personnel leave space center
The first source also said that Arianspace officials had not met with Russian specialists to discuss the postponement of the Soyuz-ST launch
Read more
Rosneft to start boosting crude output in April, says Bloomberg
The company could increase output by 300,000 barrels a day within a week or two
Read more
US wants New START to cover Russian systems currently under development
Including the nuclear-powered, underwater, nuclear-armed drone Poseidon
Read more
Russia’s top brass to unveil new heavy flamethrower at Moscow’s Victory Day parade
Overall, the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 will involve 225 weapon systems, of which over 20 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time
Read more
One of four suspects on MH17 crash case denies his responsibility - attorney
Russian national Oleg Pulatov is the only one of the four suspects in case MH17 crash case whose defense attorneys are present at the trial
Read more
Russian upper house speaker urges not to politicize Russia-Belarus ties in energy
According to Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian-Belarusian relations are strategic
Read more
Putin wishes women love and happiness on International Women’s Day
The Russian president said he was deeply grateful to women who devoted themselves to their children
Read more
Senior Iranian commander killed in Syria - agency
According to Fars News Agency, Farhad Dabiryan was previously the IRGC commander in Palmyra
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up to 20 in 24 hours, says emergency response center
Over the past 24 hours, in Russia three cases of Russian citizens infected
Read more
Number of Ukrainians moving to Crimea grows by 17% over past year
Crimea received more than 7,700 immigrants from Ukraine in 2019
Read more
Russian military to start talks on Idlib issue in Ankara on March 10, says ministry
The sides are expected to discuss the details on joint patrolling along the M-4 road in Syria, which is scheduled to start on March 15
Read more
Brent crude oil price partially bounces back to over $37 per barrel
Oil price is falling amid news that OPEC+ countries failed to agree on an additional reduction in oil production amid falling demand due to coronavirus
Read more
Saudi Arabia denies plans to wage price war with Russia on oil market
Russia is still a very important partner for Riyadh and a most important player on the energy market, a source in OPEC familiar with the plans of the Saudi authorities told
Read more
US, Russia remain largest exporters of weapons in the world
The new report on the state of world arms trade notes that in 2015-2019 the trade volume increased by 5.5% compared with the previous five-year period (2010-2014)
Read more
Putin spotlights Kaspersky as Russia’s potential answer to Elon Musk
The Russian president added that Kaspersky was not the only frontrunner
Read more
Russian woman tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Zurich
The woman and her family have been taken to the infectious disease department of the regional hospital
Read more
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Read more
Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Russia over past 24 hours
Three of the infected individuals are in Lipetsk and one is in St. Petersburg
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Turkey asks NATO for extra assistance on Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that it is necessary for protection the border with Syria and meeting migration challenges
Read more
Moscow registers warmest weather on record on March 8
The air temperature in the Russian capital climbed to 8.5 degrees Celsius
Read more
Militants open fire eight times in Idlib de-escalation zone over past day
The Russian military police conducted patrols along five routes in the regions of Aleppo and al-Hasakah
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan reach new Syria deal and Russia might review Taliban's status
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 6
Read more
Russian Central Bank to suspend foreign exchange purchases within fiscal rule for 30 days
The decision on resumption of transactions with foreign currency will be made considering the situation on the financial market in March this year, the regulator added
Read more
Putin orders to reform migration policy, institution of citizenship
Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino was appointed responsible for drafting the report
Read more
MH17 investigative team considered breach of Russia’s sovereignty - document
Аccording to the document published by Bonanza Media, representatives of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service "put forward the question about the breach of Russia’s sovereignty through the approach of witnesses" who most probably reside in the Russian Federation, without informing the countrie's authorities
Read more
Zelensky’s ultimatums likely to only alienate Donbass, says Russian MP
"Kiev should grasp that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements concerning the settlement in Donbass," Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky concluded
Read more
International investigators extend cooperation agreement on MH17
Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service Digna van Boetzelaer pointed out that "the trial is an important step towards finding truth and accountability"
Read more
Three new coronavirus cases registered in Russia
The infected persons are currently staying in the Kaliningrad, Moscow and Belgorod Regions
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
New attempts to "destabilize" situation in Russia unacceptable — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we need guarantees that it is impossible to slide back in the direction to which we do not want to return"
Read more
Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Belarus
The Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case on February 28
Read more