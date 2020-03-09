Russian, Kyrgyz prime ministers discuss situation on currency, oil markets

BISHKEK, March 9. /TASS/. The situation on the currency and oil markets was in focus of telephone talks between Russian and Kyrgyz Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziyev, the press service of the Kyrgyz government said on Monday.

"Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart. Abylgaziyev and Mishustin exchanged views on the situation on the currency and oil markets, discussed joint efforts to minimize the impacts of the current global economic situation," the press service said.

Apart from that, the two prime ministers touched upon the topic of the "Kyrgyz-Russian relations and the implementation of joint projects in various spheres," it noted.

"Special attention was focused on issues of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and plans for the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia," it added.

According to the press service, Abylgaziyev and Mishustin "expressed commitment to continue mutually beneficial cooperation on the entire spectrum of the Kyrgyz-Russian relations in the interests of both states.".