MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian stock indices accelerated the decline during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS Index lost 5.6% and declined to 1,250.4 points, according to trading data.

The MOEX Russia Index fell 4.3% to 2,695.34 points. The Index was below 2,700 points last time on 15 October 2019.

Stocks of Aeroflot, Gazprom Neft, Sberbank, Surgutneftegaz, Mechel, NLMK and Yandex are falling most.