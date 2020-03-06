Foreign investments in Hainan's economy up by 366.4% reaching $115.5 mln in January

HAIKOU, March 6. /TASS/. The volume of foreign investments in Hainan's economy in January increased by 366.4% YoY reaching $115.5 mln, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, 29 more enterprises with foreign capital started working on the island in January. The majority of the companies are located in the cities of Haikou and Sanya, and also on the territory of the Yangpu port in the island's north-west.

Commercial firms engaged in water purification, pharma and mineral resources are among those interested. Several companies eye implementing hi-tech and innovative projects in the province.

According to official statistics, foreign capital investments in Hainan's economy in 2019 exceeded $1.5 bln which is by 17.8% more than in 2018. In the near future the Island of Hainan intends to draw investments in the fields of finance, eco-friendly transport, pharma and medical equipment. These projects are aimed at turning the island into an advanced trade zone in South East Asia.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.