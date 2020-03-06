Russian polymer hull speedboats maker to present its products in Sweden

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 6. /TASS/. The only Russian producer of speedboats with polyethylene hulls RIF Shipyard JSC will present its products at the upcoming Allt For Sjon (All for Sea) maritime exhibition in Sweden. The company’s representatives are included in the Russian delegation, which participates in the event for the first time, says RIF CEO Gennady Vasilyuk.

"Between March 6 and 15, the shipyard would take part in the Allt For Sjon international maritime exhibition in Stockholm. We plan to show our speedboat among other Russian producers. The Russian delegation takes part in this exhibition for the first time," he said.

According to Vasilyuk, RIF speedboats have been used in Monaco yacht club for two years already, but the company seeks to expand its presence at the European market.

The Allt For Sjon annual international shipbuilding exhibition is the biggest event in the industry. According to the exhibition website, shipbuilding companies from Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and two dozen other nations take part in it. The exhibition area is 52,000 square meters.

The RIF JSC is a subsidiary of Rostovsky Port JSC and is the only shipyard in Russia that makes speedboats with polyethylene hulls. According to the company’s website, it produces more than 20 types of speedboats: delivery, patrol, service, passenger, for both civilian and special purposes.