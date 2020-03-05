Russian government to analyze potential revival of relations with OECD

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia’s government will analyze a potential expansion of cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a source in press service of Russia’s cabinet of ministers told TASS.

"The Russian government consistently assumes efforts to analyze the prospects of cooperation with leading cross-border integrations and international organizations. The focus is on the work within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and CIS, as well as SCO, BRICS, G20 and WTO," the source said when asked about the potential revival of the relationship between Russia and OECD and renewal of the country’s application to join the organization.

"Cooperation with the OECD, which has wide competences in the issues of economic regulation, implementation of financial, monetary, tax and social policy, improvement of sector-specific legislation, technical regulation and in other areas, is also under consideration. Following the analysis, decisions are planned to be taken on areas of further work with mentioned multi-sided structures," the source added.

Bloomberg reported on March 3, citing sources, that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had tasked the government with drafting a plan of reviving cooperation with the OECD. According to the agency, that may indicate Russia’s intention to join the Organization and improve relations with the west.

In March 2014, the OECD suspended accession talks with Moscow following the worsening of the political situation in Ukraine and introduction of anti-Russia sanctions by the US and EU.