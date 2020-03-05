Hainan authorities vow coronavirus fears will not undermine foreign investments

HAIKOU, March 5. /TASS/. The coronavirus outbreak in China has had a short-term impact on the enterprises with foreign capital on the Island of Hainan, however, a difficult epidemiological situation cannot in the long run undermine foreign investors' trust in the island's economy, said the head of the foreign investments department at the provincial commercial office Jin Jing.

"The coronavirus oubreak did indeed impact the enterprises with foreign capital [on Hainan] in the short term. However it will not have an effect on the foreign investors' trust in Hainan's free trade zone and free port", the newspaper quotes the official as saying.

As Jin Jing noted, "currently the island continues to implement key foreign projects, some of those are managing to work online". "Several foreign enterprises have already said that as soon as the coronavirus epidemic recedes, they are ready to send their representatives to Hainan to sign contracts", the official stated.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.