iFlytek implements AI projects in China's Hainan province

HAIKOU, March 5. /TASS/. iFlytek, a major company in the Asia-Pacific region in the field of automatic speech recognition technologies, will launch AI (artificial intelligence) projects on the Island of Hainan, the Sanya Daily reported on Thursday.

According to the publication, the innovation program will be implemented in Sanya on the territory of a scientific and technical zone with the support of the local administration jointly with the largest Chinese state logistics and service China Merchants conglomerate. The task of iFlytek is to promote the development of several specialized organizations, including Hainan's Center for Translation Services of the free trade zone and port.

In connection with the coronavirus outbreak on Hainan, where five people have not yet been discharged from hospitals, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed online and authenticated by cloud electronic signatures. The project is aimed at the organization of an integrated process for the development and production of new products, and also includes the training of specialists.

iFlytek has headquarters in Hefei in eastern China.The company's participation in business projects on the Island of Hainan is expected to significantly boost the region’s potential in the field of smart technologies.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.