Brent crude price down by 0.35% amid news on OPEC+ meeting

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The cost of a futures contract for Brent crude oil for settlement in May 2020 fell by 0.35% to $51.68 per barrel in the course of trading on the ICE Exchange in London.

Futures for WTI crude oil is growing by 0.15% up to $47.25 per barrel, according to trading data.

The price of Brent oil is falling amid news about the results of the meeting of the OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which brought no consensus on Wednesday, as Russia and Kazakhstan did not support the idea to increase production cuts by another 1.5 million bpd for the second quarter due to the influence of coronavirus.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak, left the meeting of the monitoring committee (he co-chairs it together with his Saudi counterpart - TASS) before it was over, a source familiar with the negotiations told TASS.

Novak will return to Vienna on March 6 for the OPEC+ ministerial meeting, where, as expected, he will present his version of developing the oil production cut agreement.