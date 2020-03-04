Russian carriers fly back most passengers stranded in South Korea

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia’s national carriers have flown back an overwhelming majority of compatriots stranded in South Korea after the flights were suspended, Transport Deputy Minister Alexander Yurchik told reporters on Wednesday.

"The overwhelming majority has been returned," he said without giving the exact number of passengers.

Russia and South Korea suspended flights on March 1. Only Aeroflot and Korean Air (the latter has already announced plans to suspend flights) are allowed to operate regular flights so far, and only through Terminal F at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Earlier, S7, Yakutia and the Far Eastern subsidiary of Aeroflot, Aurora, had operated flights to/from South Korea. However, those three carriers can operate only charter flights to fly passengers back home: they can carry South Koreans from Russia, but only citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states back.

Russia’s S7 carrier told TASS earlier that charter flights between Russia and South Korea were scheduled until minimum mid-March.