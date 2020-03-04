Russia’s Aeroflot receives first Airbus A350 jet

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Aeroflot has received and presented today their first Airbus A350 passenger jet, TASS reports from the official ceremony. Aeroflot has become the first Russian air carrier having this aircraft in their fleet.

According to the aircraft presentation, the A350 jet is planned for used in routes to the American continent, to Washington, Miami, Los Angeles, and Havana. An option is also considered to use it for flights from Moscow to New Delhi, Singapore, Denpasar, Guangzhou, Beijing, and Osaka.