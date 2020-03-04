Russia’s Aeroflot receives first Airbus A350 jet

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Aeroflot has received and presented today their first Airbus A350 passenger jet, TASS reports from the official ceremony. Aeroflot has become the first Russian air carrier having this aircraft in their fleet.
According to the aircraft presentation, the A350 jet is planned for used in routes to the American continent, to Washington, Miami, Los Angeles, and Havana. An option is also considered to use it for flights from Moscow to New Delhi, Singapore, Denpasar, Guangzhou, Beijing, and Osaka.
The jet will make its first flights on the route from Moscow to St. Petersburg and its first scheduled flight will be tomorrow, Chief Executive of Aeroflot Vitaly Savelyev said at the ceremony.
Aeroflot currently have a firm contract for supply of 22 Airbus A350 airplanes.