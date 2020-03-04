Russia wraps up first batch of unregistered medicine import

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Phenobarbital, a psychotropic medical compound, not registered in Russia, was imported to Tuesday, wrapping up the first batch of unregistered medical substances import, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said Wednesday, adding that the compound would be used to treat 540 children.

In early September, then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered to allocate more than 26 million rubles to procure 11,270 packs of vitally important medicine, which are not registered in Russia. On February 13, Russian government allocated 22 million rubles.

The minister disclosed that, between October and March, the following unregistered drugs were imported to Russia: Clobazam, Diazepam, Midazolam and Phenobarbital.

Manturov noted that Moscow Endocrine plant works to organize import of the second batch of non-registered drugs for 750 children from 58 regions.

"Contracts with producers are signed, and necessary permissive papers are being processed to allow the [drug] import to Russia. We expect the medicine to reach the regions between April and June," he said.

A decision to register and domestically produce some of these substances was made, Manturov added.

"By the end of 2020, Ministry of Industry and Trade, together with Moscow Endocrine Plant, plan to set up production of Diazepam and Midazolam in oral and rectal form," he said.

The problem

According to social organizations' representatives, at least 2,000 children in Russia require unregistered medicine. The Health Ministry believes that the demand might increase.

Earlier, Moscow Endocrine Plant imported 7620 pack of Clobazam, complying with the Russian government’s order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill that allows import of unregistered drugs, containing narcotic or psychotropic substances. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to prepare relevant papers on the procedure of import of such substances.