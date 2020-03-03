AliExpress says deliveries may be delayed because of coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Products purchased on AliExpress internet platform may be delivered with delays, AliExpress Russia told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, AliExpress said in a statement on its English-language Facebook account that they are "working hard to get your parcels delivered, but there may be some delays due to Coronavirus."

"In China, many companies had their holidays extended over the Chinese New Year. Some orders that were made on AliExpress on January 20 or later, may be processed and sent with delays. However, we are trying to do everything possible to deliver parcels on time as there are no logistical obstacles to this," AliExpress Russia said.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea and Italy.

According to latest reports, over 2,900 people died from the coronavirus, while the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 80,000, and around 47,200 people recovered. Outside of China, over 120 people died from the new coronaivurs, and the number of confirmed cases is almost 9,000.