NAPEC 2020 oil conference postponed due to coronavirus

RABAT, March 3. /TASS/. The 10th international petroleum exhibition and conference NAPEC 2020, which was to be held in the Algerian city of Oran from March 15 to 18, was postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus, the event organizers reported on Tuesday.

"We have to be mindful that our valued participants are currently facing difficulties traveling from all around the world. The decision has been taken to postpone NAPEC 2020 to September 6 - 9 2020," the event’s website said.

It was expected that 650 experts from the oil and gas industry, representing petrochemical companies from 45 countries, would participate in NAPEC 2020.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in over 70 other countries, including Russia.