Tinkov to remain in London for duration of US Internal Revenue Service court hearings

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Businessman Oleg Tinkov will remain in London for the duration of court hearings initiated by the US Internal Revenue Service, TCS Group (parent company of Tinkoff Bank) said in a statement released on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

"The hearings, now underway in London, are in response to allegations of under-reporting of tax by the US Internal Revenue Service with respect to Mr Tinkov. Mr Tinkov is expected to remain in London for the duration of these proceedings, having been granted bail after a warrant for his detention was issued. Mr Tinkov has informed us that his legal team is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible," the group said.