Russian banker Oleg Tinkov says he lost $250 mln in one day due to US sanctions

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The US Internal Revenue Service has initiated court hearings of Oleg Tinkov in London, TCS Group (parent company of Tinkoff Bank) said in a statement on Friday.

The hearings are taking place in February-April 2020.

The case concerns resolution of potential tax issues. The businessman is confident that it will be resolved as swiftly as possible, the company noted.