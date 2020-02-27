Malaysia to allocate $4.7 bln for support of economy in coronavirus outbreak conditions

Spread of coronavirus outside of China presents negative scenario for ruble — experts

SINGAPORE, February 27. /TASS/. Acting Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad announced on Thursday that the government will allocate 20 bln ringgits ($4.7 bln) as stimulating measures for the economy in view of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The government is introducing the economic stimulus package 2020 to ensure the risks related to the outbreak can be tackled effectively," the politician said in his statement.

Economic growth rates will decelerate to 3.2-4.2% this year in view of the coronavirus spread, the Acting Prime Minister noted.