Russia's Safmar can deliver 300,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. The Belarusian holding Belneftekhim confirms that Russia’s Safmar can supply 300,000 tonnes of oil and UDS Neft can deliver 50,000 tonnes to Belarus in March, press secretary of the holding Alexander Tischenko told reporters on Thursday.

"I confirm that Safmar Group can supply 300,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus in March and UDS Neft - 50,000 tonnes. No such negotiations are held on supplies of Rosneft and Tatneft," the press secretary said.

Safmar Group can deliver 300,000 tonnes of oil through the pipeline system to Belarus in March, a source familiar with the company’s plans told TASS earlier on Thursday.

Safmar supplied 500,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus in January 2020. 450,000 tonnes of oil were planned to be delivered in February.