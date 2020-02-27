Contract for NPP construction in Uzbekistan can be signed in June

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Rosatom considers possible to conclude the contract with Uzbekistan for construction of the nuclear power plant (NPP) in June 2020 and associate signing with the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Russia, chief executive officer of the Russian nuclear corporation Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Thursday.

"Delegations of both countries continue working on preparation of a huge EPC-contract. We assume the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Russian Federation will take place in June. The Uzbek side proposes at the expert level to make signing during this visit in June," Likhachev said.

"We consider this goal is feasible and will endeavor to implement it," he added.