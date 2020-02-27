Lukashenko confirms Russia undertoook to compensate for losses in tax maneuver

"We didn’t have time to agree with Putin that they would compensate us for the reduction of this duty at the expense of bonuses or something: if, for example, we received $1 billion from the duty last year, and today $700 million, then Russia will compensate $300 million, but in the evening the ministers interpret the agreements of the two presidents in their own way," Lukashenko said. "I am listening to the recording of the conversation, and it's very clear, black and white. There was an agreement that the difference would be compensated. That is, financially, we will remain at the level of last year. That is not there. What kind of union is this?" Lukashenko commented.