Haikou authorities set up fund to help people infected with novel coronavirus

BEIJING, February 26. /TASS/. Hainan's Haikou established a special relief fund for residents who are facing financial difficulties amid coronavirus outbreak, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, a total of 300,600 yuan (about $ 42,800) has already been allocated for the needs of the socially disadvantaged people — the elderly, children and people with low income.

According to the newspaper, physicians examined poor people and did not register cases of coronavirus infection. The authorities also instructed local communities to help the poor and monitor their condition. To date, 2,800 residents have received various assistance.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 43 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 81,280 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has hit the number of 2,770, yet more than 30,350 patients have recovered from the disease.