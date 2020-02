MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2020 fell by 2.67% to $52.81 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday.

Brent prices were below $53 per barrel last time on January 2, 2019.

WTI futures prices lost 2.32% down to $48.74 a barrel during the trading session on ICE.